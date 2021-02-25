A community spirit: SISD lauded for jail assistance during winter freeze

In the spirit of community support, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office took time this week to thank the Sherman Independent School District for its help during the recent winter storms.

Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt spoke before the SISD Board this week and thanked them for help in meeting its food needs during last week's unprecedented winter storms.

"This past Monday, when the bottom started falling out ... It seems that our bulk provider of food at the Grayson County Jail called in and said, 'I am sorry but we are not going to be able to make it'."

Watt said the jail would difficulties meeting its food needs for the 360 people that were in the jail at the time until the next food shipment arrived a week later.

Officials at the jail began brain storm ways to get the food it needed for the duration of the storm. One of the ideas that came up was approaching SISD for assistance.

At the time, the district had transitioned to remote learning, and officials with the sheriff's office thought the district might have food that would otherwise go to waste during the storms.

Watt said he reached out to SISD Superintendent David Hicks about any assistance that it could provide. Little did he expect to walk away with 20 cases of pulled pork.

"That took care of the meal for us that evening," Watt said. "(I) don't know what we would have been able to have done without that."

The community outreach toward the jail extended beyond this one event and continued later into the week. On Saturday, the district partnered with Tyson, Sunny D and other community partners to organize a community cook out and to provide food following the storms.

This cookout included bagged meals for the jail workers who were on duty and unable to attend, Watt said.

"We don't often get meals like that delivered; They often deliver — drumroll — doughnuts," Watt joked.

Watt reinforced that the Sheriff's office is always open to the district if it ever has a need. While the Sherman Police Department is likely going to be the first contact, Watt said he wanted to reinforce that community relationship.

Hicks said the interaction between the two departments in just one of many examples of community organizations in Texoma working together for the common good.

"I just want to thank you for the wonderful relationship we have with your department," he said. "It is a great community to live in because of the people who say yes."