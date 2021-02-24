Water tested, boil orders for Sherman, Denison fully lifted

Cities across Texoma continued down the road to recovery this week following unprecedented winter storms and historic low temperatures that cut off utilities for many residents. Multiple cities across the region announced the full lifting of boil orders Tuesday and Wednesday following widespread damage to water sources across the state.

Both Denison and Sherman fully lifted their boil orders. This comes as both cities partially lifted extensive boil orders earlier this week.

"The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use," the city of Denison said in a press release Tuesday night.

The vast majority of Denison boil order was rescinded Monday, with only a few outlying neighborhoods still under the restrictions. However, by Tuesday night, the order was lifted for residents near Grayson College and North Texas Regional Airport — Perrin Field.

As of Monday, Interim City Manager Bobby Atteberry said the city saw more than 70 water main breaks due to the winter storms. However, the vast majority of these breaks had been repaired and service had been nearly fully restored except for localized outages.

Sherman announced it had lifted the boil order for portions of the city that use groundwater sources, effectively lifting the order for the entire city. Sherman lifted the order for surface water customers, which included residents in north and west Sherman, the day prior.

In addition to Sherman and Denison, Dorchester, Southmayd, Whitewright and Tom Bean all lifted their orders Tuesday and Wednesday.

The city of Pottsboro remains as a holdout and has not lifted its boil order yet. Officials with Pottsboro said that water samples are currently being tested, and the order could be lifted as early as Wednesday evening.