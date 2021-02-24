TAPS leader promoted to new post in San Marcos

One of TAPS Public Transit's key leaders during its recovery is moving on to other opportunities. The transit provider and Transdev announced Tuesday that General Manager Josh Walker has been promoted to a new position in San Marcos.

Walker will oversee Transdev's contract for transit services for Texas State University.

Walker is one of the key leaders who helped TAPS in the days following its near financial collapse in 2015. In the years that followed, Walker worked his way up into the general manager position and has helped the organization recover.

“My experience with TAPS has been amazing. I have had the pleasure of working with a committed board, a dedicated group of employees and an appreciative community,” Walker in a press release issued Tuesday. “As a team, we accomplished a lot, including securing a strong safety culture and establishing stability and a strong foundation for our clients. I learned so much and for that I am grateful. I look forward to my new role and the contributions I can make."

Walker joined Transdev as its assistant manager in 2016 when it was brought on board to assist in management of TAPS following financial troubles that threatened to end the organization one year prior.

Prior to his time with TAPS, Walker server for 10 years as with the Bonham Police Department.

“Josh has made an incredible impact on our passengers and the service in the six-county Texoma area,” said Ibrahima Toure, Transdev’s southwest regional vice president. “Josh is great at developing strong relationships with the client and his community and through those strong partnerships he achieves great things. I know he will continue this trend for Texas State. We are excited for the impact he will make,” Toure added.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said that the Walker's promotion serves as a barometer for the health and recovery of the organization. If Walker had not been successful in his work to revitalize the organization Transdev would not be promoting him.

"This is just one more signal of TAPS health," Magers said.

Walker is expected to start on his new job next week. Magers said that the board would start the process of recruiting a new general manager, but he cautioned that these efforts are in very early stages.