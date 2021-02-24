COVID related deaths continue to rise

The number of local people who have reportedly died COVID-19 related deaths hit 326 on Tuesday.

Because of the way Texas has decided to handle the death certificates for those deaths, additional information about the people involved in those numbers including when and where they died or information about their age or any other biographical information will not be made available to the media or the public.

In addition to the new death total, a report issued by the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management and the Health Department showed there were 102 new cases of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday and there were 104 active cases in the county on that day.

The hospital occupancy in the county was at 90.53 percent on Tuesday with COVID-19 cases making up about 6.87 percent of those cases. The local ICU occupancy was 85.71 per cent with 23.81 percent of those cases being COVID-19 related.

The greatest number of active cases were in Sherman with that city reporting 40 cases. Denison had 21 cases and Van Alstyne and Bells each reporting five cases. Gunter, Howe, Pottsboro and Whitewright each had six cases. Tioga and Whitesboro each reported three cases, and Sadler, Knollwood, and Gordonville each had one case.

So far since the pandemic began, there have been 10,752 test confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, and 5,699 of those cases have been females and 5,053 have been males.

The report also said there is a new testing location that opened of Wednesday for COVID-19. That location is provided through a collaboration between Grayson County and Advanced Laboratory Services 2415 S Austin in Denison. To register go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/,

A free testing site (drive thru) continues, available to anyone, with symptoms or not, in the back parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman. This site is available through a contract managed by the State of Texas. The site will be open Monday- Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.