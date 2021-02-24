FEATURED HOME: New Orleans-style home in Sherman

By Joshua Baethge

For the Herald Democrat

The beautiful home at 1015 North Hopson Street in Sherman brings Big Easy living to the heart of Texoma. This 2,969 square-foot New Orleans style house commands a lush tree-shaded lot in one of the city’s most sought-after locales. It features four bedrooms, three baths and dual living rooms with mort ample space It’s an adaptable layout just waiting for someone it make it their own.

This house may have been built in 1920, but its chef’s kitchen is firmly rooted in the modern world. Highlights include a Wolfe stove, Subzero fridge and built-in ice maker. A multi-level island with power outlets provides additional prep and storage space as well as a nice spot to have a quick meal.

When it comes to outdoor entertaining, this one is hard to beat. Large party patios overlook the spacious yard. There is also a second-level deck that spans to full sides of the home. And when the party is ready to get hopping, and built-in surround sound entertainment system will provide the tunes.

When your friends come over there is plenty of parking for them in the back as well as a twocar garage. All of this is made private by an electric gate.

One-of-a-kind homes in such a desirable location are hard to find. This truly is a must see.

The house at 1015 North Hopson Street is currently listed for $288,000 by Debbie Hudnall and Paragon Realtors. For more information, call 903-815-4068 or visit paragonrealtors.com.