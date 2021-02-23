Tyson gives 1 million meals in response to winter weather emergency

staff reports

In response to last week's severe winter weather, Tyson Foods has announced a plan to provide one million meals, bottoled water and other supplies to communities affected by the emergency. Sherman will be one of distribution sites for donated products.

In a news release issued Monday, Tyson Foods said the company will coordinate with local officials and disaster relief partners to delivery needed supplies to company team members and storm victims.

The release said items would be distributed from sites including Amarillo, Carthage, Center, Dallas, Haltom City, Houston, North Richland Hills, Seguin, Sherman and Vernon, Texas.

“The impact of this historic storm is still being felt and we’re deploying resources where we can make the most impact for our team members and Tyson communities,” said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility. “This response wouldn’t be possible without the support of our disaster relief partners and customers, who are all volunteering time and resources to make sure our response is as successful as possible.”

Information in the release also said, "The company is deploying tractor trailer loads of product totaling more than 250,000 pounds, or the equivalent to one million meals, in addition to bottled water to impacted communities."