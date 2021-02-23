SISD sees one contested race in May elections

The Sherman Independent School District will see one contested races go before voters this spring. This May's election cycle will see two new candidates vie for the Place 1 seat..

At the end of the filing deadline Calvin Holland and Adam Cernero filed to run for the Place 1 seat, which is currently held by Juston Dobbs. Dobbs is not seeking reelection, meaning the board will see a new member following the elections.

Meanwhile, Brad Morgan faced no challengers for his place 2 seat and will be elected by default.