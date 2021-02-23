Milder temperature, rain coming this week

Coming off a week of extremely cold temperatures, ice and snow in Texoma, the area is now preparing to receive more potentially inclement weather. Temperatures have risen to the point where snow and ice are not expected, but rain chances have risen for the later portion of the week.

A cold front will enter the region Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

"Rain changes will increase Thursday with liquid rain," meteorologist Jason Godwin of the NWS Fort Worth field office said Tuesday. "We are not expecting any sleet or snow."

Wednesday's high is expected to be around 63 degrees, a swift change from last Wednesday when the high was in the single digits. Wednesday's low is expected to be around 40 degrees with wing gusts as high as 20 miles per hour.

Thursday's high is expected to be around 51 degrees continuing the trend of temperatures around 50 degrees higher than they were the week prior. Showers are likely in the afternoon. Tuesday morning the chances were at about 60 percent.

"The temperature will bottom out Thursday," Godwin said.

Those showers are expected to turn into thunderstorms that evening. The temperatures are expected to decrease with a low around 38 degrees. Winds speeds are expected to be around 5-10 mph.

Rain chances continue Friday with highs near 54 degrees. Wind speeds should remain around the same miles per hour.

As of Tuesday, heading into the weekend, rain chances are supposed to be around 20 percent Saturday with a high near 63. Those rain chances will increase Saturday and Sunday with the percent ranging from 50-60 percent between the two days.

Monday is also expected to have a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms and showers.

Though the NWS said that the region is only expected to receive about an inch of rain, the Texas Department of Transportation has issued come guidance related to driving in weather conditions that could potentially result in flash flooding.

1. Stay informed about weather conditions.

2. Never drive through still or moving flood waters. Turn around, don’t drown!

3. Reduce your speed, drive to conditions, and turn off cruise control.

4. Be especially careful driving at night, when it can be harder to see flood dangers.

5. If your vehicle stalls in flood waters, if you can do so safely, leave it and move to higher ground.

The TxDOT also addressed the potential for rain in a news release issued Monday.

"Texas is famous for its ever-changing weather, including flash floods that can make driving treacherous in low-lying areas and on water-covered roadways," the release said. "The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reminding drivers to heed this important life-saving warning: 'Turn Around, Don’t Drown!'"

Flash floods are the leading cause of weather-related deaths in Texas, and about 60% of flood-related deaths in our state involve motor vehicles.

"Just six inches of fast-moving water—enough to barely touch most people’s lower legs or cover their ankles—can cause motorists to lose control of a vehicle, even a pickup truck or SUV," the release said. "Flood waters also may be hiding dangers such as debris, tree branches, power lines, or damage to the road that can seriously damage a vehicle and harm or even kill drivers and passengers."

Texas law specifically addresses flood-related rules.

"State law requires drivers to heed barriers blocking low water crossings or flooded roadways, or face a fine of up to $2,000 and/or up to 180 days in jail," the release said. "Motorists who tamper with or remove a roadway warning sign or barricade are subject to a fine of up to $1,000, up to two years in jail, or both."