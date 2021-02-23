Denison, Sherman partially lift boil orders

Boil orders following winter storms that led to water outages and pressure issues throughout Denison and water outages and restrictions in Sherman, have partially been lifted.

Denison city officials said Monday night the majority of the city is back to normal water conditions following system-wide repairs and efforts to re-pressurize the system.

"The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality water distributed by the public water system used for drinking water and human consumption purposes," the city said in a news release.

Staff said laboratory tests of Denison water from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality found that it was safe to end the boil order for much of the city.

Sherman announced Tuesday morning that the boil order has been lifted for portions of Sherman that receive surface water. This area includes portions of North Sherman and west Sherman.

All areas of the city that receive ground water service are still asked to boil water prior to consumption. City officials said they hope to have the boil order lifted for the remaining portions of the city as early as Wednesday.

The boil order is still in affect for areas surrounding North Texas Regional Airport — Perrin Field and Grayson College. However, city officials said the order could be fully lifted as early as Tuesday evening.

For more information on the status of the order in Sherman, please visit www.ci.Sherman.tx.us.