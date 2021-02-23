DPD looking for two suspects in Sunday shooting

The Denison Police Department is seeking information on the location of two men believed to be involved in a shooting Sunday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of E. Main Street and S. Seventh Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. One man victim was located with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim, who was conscious at the time, was transported to a local hospital.

During the course of the investigation, two suspects were identified and charged. Michael Ricardo De Alejandro, 40, and Alex De Alejandro, 29, both of Denison, have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.

Police are asking anyone with information on the location of the two suspects to contact the police department at 903-465-2422.