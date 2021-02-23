Active COVID cases in double digits

staff reports

Following a week of closures at the county-sponsored COVID-19 testing site along with other locations, Grayson County has received several newly reported cases of the coronavirus.

In a report released Monday evening, the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management has announced 20 newly reported cases between Saturday and Monday.

Five new cases were reported Saturday. No new cases were reported Sunday and 15 new cases were reported Monday. No new deaths were reported during the three-day period.

And for the first time in months, the active case count was in the double digits instead of the triple digits. There were just 62 active cases Monday evening.

It must be noted that many testing centers and lab locations throughout the state of Texas were closed last week during the winter storm that knocked out power across the state and resulted in water treatment troubles for millions of Texans.

With offices closed until Monday, there may be delays in information reporting.

Because of the way the state of Texas has handled death certificates during the COVID-19 pandemic, any information about COVID deaths including any biographical information about the deceased or a date of death will not be made available to the media and will not be made public..

So far, 10,650 people have tested positive for the virus in Grayson County, of which 5,641 have been female and 5,009 have been male. There have been 85,675 tests given to Grayson County residents during the pandemic

Grayson County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez said the Health Department had to cancel shot clinics last week, but she anticipates the county will give out some 1,200 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week. The report said that there have been 16,874 doses of vaccine administered in the county and 11,450 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. So far 5,424 people in the county have been fully vaccinated.

On Monday the COVID-19 ICU occupancy rate in the county was 21.88 percent and the ICU overall occupancy rate was 88.89 percent. The hospital occupancy rate in the county was 87.04 percent and the COVID portion of that was 8.08 percent. The regional COVID-19 hospital occupancy rate was 11.12 percent.

The largest number of active cases on Monday was in Sherman with 22 cases and in Denison with 13 cases. There were Van Alstyne had six, Whitesboro had one case and Howe had two. Pottsboro had two and Whitewright had five. Bells had four, Gordonville had one and Gunter had three cases. Tioga had three cases.

That site offers free testing to anyone in the back parking lot of Midway Mall, 4800 Texoma Parkway, in Sherman. This site is available through a contract DOCS. The is generally open Monday- Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists.

To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.