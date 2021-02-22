Sunday evening shooting leaves one man injured

Denison police are investigating a Sunday-evening shooting that left one man injured.

At about 6:30 p.m. Denison police received a call of a person being shot near the intersection of E. Main Street and S. Seventh Avenue, a news release from DPD said. Officers located a male victim who had been shot in the chest.

First responders were able to render first aid and the victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. However, the victim was conscious and alert at the time of transport, the release said.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. However, police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

People with information on the incident are asked to call Denison Police at 903-465-2422.