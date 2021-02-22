GC COVID-19 death count rises

A report from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management released Friday shows that the COVID-19 related deaths in the county rose from 305 to 317.

Because of the way the state of Texas has handled death certificates during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Herald Democrat can not provide any additional information about those deaths including any biographical information about the deceased or a date of death.

There were 17 new cases of test confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county on Friday with a active case total of 130.

So far, 10,630 people have tested positive for the virus in Grayson County, of which 5,629 have been female and 5,001 have been male. There have been 85,627 tests given to Grayson County residents during the pandemic

Grayson County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez said they had to cancel shot clinics last week, but she anticipates the county will give out some 1,200 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week. The report said that there have been 16,395 doses of vaccine administered in the county and 11,306 people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. So far 5,089 people in the county have been fully vaccinated.

On Friday, the COVID-19 ICU occupancy rate in the county was 21.43 percent and the ICU overall occupancy rate was 93.33 percent. The hospital occupancy rate in the county was 88.31 percent and the COVID portion of that was 8.52. The Regional COVID-19 hospital occupancy rate was 12.71.

The largest number of active cases on Friday was in Sherman with 52 cases and in Denison with 26 cases. There were Van Alstyne and Whitesboro each had nine cases and Howe had eight. Pottsboro had seven and Whitewright had five. Bells, Gordonville and Gunter each had four cases. Tioga had two cases and Collinsville, Knollwood, Sadler, and Tom Bean each had one case.

That site offers free testing to anyone in the back parking lot of Midway Mall, 4800 Texoma Parkway, in Sherman. This site is available through a contract DOCS. The is generally open Monday- Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists.

To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.