New COVID-19 case reports dropped during inclement weather

Thursday's report from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management and Health Department showed only four new active cases of COVID-19. That brought the active number of cases in the county to 159 on Thursday.

The local testing centers have been closed for days due to the inclement weather and the testing center at Midway Mall would remain closed through Sunday.

That site offers free testing to anyone in the back parking lot of Midway Mall, 4800 Texoma Parkway, in Sherman. This site is available through a contract DOCS. The is generally open Monday- Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists.

To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.

So far since the pandemic began, 10,613 Grayson County residents have had test confirmed cases of the virus. Three hundred and five area residents have died from the illness and more than 84,920 tests have been conducted in the county.

On Thursday, The county's total ICU occupancy was 95.83 percent with 20.29 percent of those cases being COVID-19 related. The local hospital's occupancy was 89.94 percent and the percentage of those cases with COVID-19 was 10.12 percent. The regional hospital capacity with COVID-19 was 13.25 percent.

The report released Thursday said the largest number of local cases were in Sherman and Denison with 64 and 38 cases respectively. Whitesboro had 15 cases, and Van Alstyne had ten. Pottsboro had nine cases and Howe had eight. Whitewright had seven cases and Bells and Gordonville each had four. Gunter had three cases and Tioga and Collinsville each had two cases. Knollwood, Sadler and Tom Bean each had one case.

