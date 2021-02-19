DISD expected to cancel uncontested elections

Herald Democrat

The Denison Independent School District will likely cancel its May election due to uncontested races, district officials said this week. Only two candidates filed to run in the May 1 elections, which would have seen two seats up for vote, by the deadline late last week.

With the filing period completed, the board will see one new face this spring when Shelle Cassell takes over the seat for Ward 6, replacing Ken Altnether. District officials previously said Altnether expressed that he was not planning to run for election.

The Ward 3 seat will be retained by Bob Rhoden, who was the sole candidate to file for the race.