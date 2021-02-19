3 candidates file to run for Denison mayor this spring

Herald Democrat

Voters in Denison will decide two contested races for city council seats, including the mayoral seat, when they go to the polls on May 1. Regardless of the outcomes, the council will see at least two new faces among its members following the elections.

At the end of the filing period, three candidate have filed to run for Mayor of Denison. Incumbent Janet Gott will be challenged by Alberto Gilberti and Matt Blackshear in May.

There will be two candidates in the contest for the Place 2 seat currently held by Obie Greenleaf, who is not seeking reelection. Kevin Arrington and Pastor James Thorne have both filed to run for the council position, setting the stage for the two to face off in May.

Only one candidate filed to run for Place 1. Michael Courtright is the sole candidate to replace outgoing Teresa Adams, who has reached her term limit and will not be seeking reelection. This means Courtright will be the new Place 1 council member by default.