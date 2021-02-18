Testing centers to remain closed due to bad weather

Inclement weather has halted the COVID testing center at Midway Mall that will be closed through Sunday.

Grayson County's Office of Emergency Management and Health Department released reports Wednesday said showed 12 new cases Tuesday bringing the active case load to 190. On Wednesday, report showed an additional 25 new cases and an active case total of 169. So far, 305 Grayson County have died COVID-19 related deaths.

Those numbers likely reflect the fact that people were not able to get out and get tested for days due to the weather. As the reports have been limited and the state has suspended many operations due to the ongoing winter weather emergency, the COVID death numbers have not been updated since last week.

On Wednesday, the county's ICU occupancy rate was 94.29 percent with 22.73 percent of those cases involving COVID-19. The total hospital occupancy for Grayson County on Wednesday was 94.29 percent with 10.85 percent of that being COVID-19 related.

The Regional hospital capacity with COVID-19 was 13.28 percent on Wednesday. The report showed that the Feb. 9 was the first day that the regional numbers fell below the 15 percent point set by the Governor late last year as the mark to trigger tougher restrictions related to preventing the spread of COVID-19. To reverse those restrictions, the regional number had to be below that mark for seven consecutive days which it did on Feb. 15th. That lifted restrictions on impatient medical procedures and surgeries at local hospitals.

Grayson County records show that so far, 5,065 people have been completely vaccinated against COVID-19 in the county and 11,192 have received one dose of the vaccine. So far 16,267 doses have been administered in the county.

On Wednesday, the largest number of active cases of COVID-19 remained in Sherman and Denison with 64 and 38 cases respectively. Whitesboro had 15 cases and Van Alstyne had ten cases. Pottsboro had nine cases and Howe had eight. Whitewright had seven cases. Bells and Gordonville had four cases each. Gunter had three cases and Collinsville and Tioga each had two cases. Tom Bean and Sadler each had one case.

So far, 10,609 people have had test confirmed cases of the virus in Grayson County and there have been 84,917 tests given in the county.