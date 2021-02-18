Grayson College spared from power outage, loses water

Grayson College's student housing units were spared the power outages that hit major portions of the county this week, but they weren't unscathed by the winter weather woes.

GC Director of Marketing and Communications Rhea Bermel said the campus was still without water on Thursday afternoon.

"At the request of the Dean of Students, Facilities brought in port-at-potties for students living on campus," Bermel said in a text.

Campus police delivered bottled water to the students and since they didn't lose power on the campus, Great Western Dining was able to get creative about providing food for the students including some pre packaged items.

There were 95 students on campus during the week long winter weather event that saw classes cancelled and online learning suspended due to the rolling power outages throughout the area.

"GC Leadership has worked collaboratively to mange the ongoing crisis and meet students' basic needs," Bermel said. She said the city of Denison provided water to the school for the dining services and for the residents.