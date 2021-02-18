Here's how many people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in Grayson County

Chastity Laskey

USA TODAY NETWORK

Grayson County has administered more than 16,257 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as cases continue to rise in the state, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

That's up 10.02% from the previous week's tally of 14,776 COVID-19 doses administered.

In the latest week, Texas reported 2,576,409 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1.3% from the week before.

The majority of the state has experienced severe weather this week and some delays were expected to impact deliveries of the vaccine.

Gov. Greg Abbott said indoor vaccination sites will continue operating as long as people can drive there safely, and outdoor vaccination sites are closed in the impacted areas.

News:Testing centers to remain closed due to bad weather

Abbott said the state is averaging more than 130,000 vaccinations a day, limited only by the number of doses shipped here by the federal government.

The five counties that have administered the highest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses as of February 18 are Bexar, Dallas, El Paso, Harris and Tarrant Counties.

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Grayson County as of February 18:

How many people in Grayson County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

A total of 24,600 vaccines were allocated to Grayson County as of February 18.

A total of 16,257 of those vaccines have been administered.

Among those, 11,192 were first doses and 5,065 were second doses.

For the latest numbers before our next weekly recap, check out this map breaking down vaccines by county.

How many people in Texas have been vaccinated so far?

A total of 6,001,125 vaccines were allocated to Texas as of February 18.

A total of 4,290,367 of those vaccines have been administered.

Among those, 3,031,894 were first doses and 1,258,473 were second doses.

News:Grayson County purchases freezer for vaccines