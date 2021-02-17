TxDOT 'Stay home. Don't drive.'

TxDOT

Texas Department of Transportation officials are urging drivers to stay home and delay travel during this unprecedented statewide winter storm. Additional snow, sleet and ice remain in the forecast for much of the state through Feb. 17.

These conditions make travel unsafe and risky, despite the agency’s best efforts to keep roadways open and passable.

TxDOT crews statewide are working 24/7 in 12-hour shifts to treat, plow and blade the state’s roadways, and remain on the job until this weather passes.

However, road treatments will not prevent formation of ice or snow accumulation. If travel is necessary, motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution as patches of ice may be present or reappear on roadways.

In addition, TxDOT is experiencing weather-related outages to some traffic cameras, digital highway signs and traffic signals. Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution at intersections if lights are not working; treat these areas as four-way stops, per state law.

TxDOT thanks motorists for their patience, for doing their part during this weather emergency by staying home and/or driving only when necessary, and for driving cautiously to road conditions if travel is necessary. Motorists can check current road conditions online at DriveTexas.org or by calling 800-452-9292.