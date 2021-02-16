Water issues affect GC cities

staff reports

Boil water notices have been issued in several cities around the county. With outages affecting widespread areas and extreme cold weather, some homes are without water service and many more are experiencing a decrease in water pressure.

The city of Whitewright issued a boil order Monday afternoon along with boil water notices in Sherman and Denison that evening.

"In the meantime, please look out for your neighbors, and take advantage of the warming station at the Sherman Municipal Ballroom if need be," Sherman Mayor David Plyler said in a social media update.. This week is going to be tough, but we can help each other get through it together!"

Warming stations with access to heat are available at:

Grayson County Warming Centers

Denison-

St. Luke’s, Denison

427 W Woodard, Denison

Gunter-

First Baptist Church, Youth Center, Gunter

99 Gentle Creek Lane, Gunter

Sherman-

Sherman Municipal Building

405 N Rusk St, Sherman

Tom Bean-

City Hall Community Center

201 Britton St, Tom Bean

Van Alstyne-

Van Alstyne Community Center

262 N Preston Avenue, Van Alstyne

Whitewright-

King's Trail Cowboy Church

498 Bethel Cannon Rd, Whitewright

Residents are encouraged to bring all water used for consumption to a rigorous boil prior to use. This includes drinking, cooking, ice making and brushing of teeth, among other uses.

In lieu of boiling, the city also recommends that residents purchase bottled water or use water obtained from an outside source.

"Due to major power outages throughout the area, the City of Sherman's surface water system experienced reduced system pressure," an update on the city of Sherman website said. "As a result, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Sherman, Texas, PWS 0910006, to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria. The affected area includes the city’s entire surface water zone, encompassing the north and west portions of the city. A map of the affected can be found here.

"To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice-making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water."

The city will notify customers when the boil order is lifted and it is deemed safe to consume city water again.

Denison gave a weather update Tuesday morning.

A post on the city of Denison social media page around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday said, "At this point Denison’s water situation is stable considering the extreme circumstances. Our Public Works crew are continuing to repair main breaks as they happen. Residents who live near a main break will experience little to no water pressure while the repair takes place.

"Our water plant still has power and we are treating and pumping water as best we can.

"We are still experiencing a power outage at Parkdale, residents in that area are experiencing low water pressure but water is still available.

"Public Works staff will be monitoring water supply and pressures and we will provide updates as needed."