220 active COVID cases in GC

staff reports

While winter weather storms continue to wreak havoc on Texas, some people are dealing with power outages, a decrease in water pressure and COVID-19. Monday evening, the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management released its newest COVID-19 case data.

While no new deaths were reported over the weekend, the office did announce 119 new cases over the weekend.

Of those, 26 were from Saturday, 19 from Sunday and 74 new cases were announced Monday.

Active cases in the county stood at 220 on Monday.

Because of the way the state releases information about COVID-19 deaths, it may take a while for the county to be notified of new COVID-related deaths. Also, no information related to when those individual people died or any other biographical or statistical information will be made available.

As it has been since the beginning of the pandemic, the highest number of active cases remained in Sherman and Denison on Monday with Sherman reporting 83 cases and Denison 62. Whitesboro reported 17 cases and Pottsboro had 12. Howe reported 11 cases and Bells had 5. Van Alstyne had 9 cases and Gunter had three. Collinsville had two and Whitewright had five cases. Gordonville had four cases and Tioga had four. Sadler had one along with Knollwood and Tom Bean.

Since the pandemic began, 10,572 people have been officially diagnosed with COVID-19, 5,593 of whom have been female and 4,979 male. There have been more than 84,872 tests conducted for the illness in the county.

On Monday, the ICU occupancy rate in the county was 92.31 percent and the percentage of those folks with COVID-19 was 26.39 percent. The total hospital occupancy in the county was 92.13 percent and the portion of those cases with COVID-19 was 8.04 percent. The regional hospital capacity with COVID-19 was 13.79 on Friday. That number has to stay below 15 percent for seven days for the state to lift restrictions set in place months ago when the number soared over 15 percent for more than seven days in a row.

As of Monday, 15,910 vaccine doses had been administered in Grayson County and 4,949 people had been fully vaccinated by that date.

For more coronavirus related news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com.