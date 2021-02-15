COVID deaths up, cases down in Grayson County

staff reports

After a few days of not releasing COVID reports, the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management released a couple of updates. As of Friday evening, the number if COVID related deaths had grown to 305 and the number of active cases sat at 226.

Thursday, there were 30 new cases of the virus and on Friday, there were 42 new cases.

Because of the way the state releases information about COVID-19 deaths, no information related to when those individual people died or any other biographical or statistical information a has been made available.

As it has been since the beginning of the pandemic, the highest number of active cases remained in Sherman and Denison on Friday with Sherman reporting 75 cases and Denison 69. Whitesboro reported 20 cases and Pottsboro had 12. Howe reported 12 cases and Bells had 5. Van Alstyne had 11 cases and Gunter had four. Collinsville had three and Whitewright had four cases. Gordonville had four cases and Tioga had four. Sadler had two cases on Friday.

Since the pandemic began, 10,453 people have been officially diagnosed with COVID-19, 5,538 of whom have been female and 4,915 male. There have been more than 84,673 tests conducted for the illness in the county.

On Wednesday, the ICU occupancy rate in the county was 92.31 percent and the percentage of those folks with COVID-19 was 26.39 percent. The total hospital occupancy in the county was 92.13 percent and the portion of those cases with COVID-19 was 8.04 percent. The regional hospital capacity with COVID-19 was 13.79 on Friday. That number has to stay below 15 percent for seven days for the state to lift restrictions set in place months ago when the number soared over 15 percent for more than seven days in a row.

As of Friday, 10,470 vaccine doses had been administered in Grayson County and 4,652 people had been fully vaccinated by that date.

For more coronavirus related news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com.