Winter weather closes COVID-19 testing facility through Monday

Old man winter is taking a bite out of the local COVID-19 testing facility in Sherman.

The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management announced Friday that the county sponsored site would be closed through Monday. On Monday, the information said, a decision will be made about whether or not the site would open on Tuesday.

Another round of inclement weather is forecast for the area for Wednesday.

When the weather isn't mucking things up, the free testing site (drive thru) continues to be available to anyone, with symptoms or not. Located in the rear parking lot of Midway Mall in Sherman, the site is available through a contract managed by the state of Texas.

The site is generally open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. It will remain open in the area as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com

Grayson County Emergency Management Director Sarah Somers said testing has been down but that could be weather related as the center was closed on Friday and will stay closed at least through Monday.