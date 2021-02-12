Get that snowman making kit ready folks, winter is on its way

"Do you want to build a snowman?" Well, you are in luck because the white stuff is on its way to North Texas and Southern Oklahoma this weekend.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Patricia Sanchez said it looks like this area could receive between three and seven inches of snow by Monday evening.

But all of that pretty white stuff isn't going to come alone. First, she said, it will start as freezing rain with some snow mixed in on Saturday. Sunday the precipitation will gradually change over to snow. And it should keep snowing throughout the night Sunday and into Monday.

The high temperatures on Saturday are expected to be around 28 with a cold North wind that will make it feel somewhere between 17 and seven degrees. Saturday night's low is expected to be around 20 with a wind chill between 14 and nine degrees.

Sunday, the precipitation will pick up with a 40 percent chance of snow during the day and a high of 20 and a punishing north wind that will blow at around 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour. The overnight low is expected to be around eight degrees with an 80 percent chance of snow and a wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

Monday, there will be a 20 percent chance of snow before noon and a high of around 13 degrees and more of that wild north wind gusting up to 20 miles per hour. The low Monday night is expected to be around one degree.

Normally, in this area, Tuesday would be the day when it started to warm back up and the sun would come out and melt everything away, but that isn't in the cards so far this time around.

Tuesday, the high is expected to be around 23 degrees with that North wind blowing between five and 15 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Then Tuesday night, there is another chance of snow with a low around 19 degrees.

Wednesday, there is a 60 percent chance of more snow with a high around 29 degrees.

Sanchez said it is still too early to predict how many inches of the white stuff could fall midweek. The area doesn't make it above freezing once in the seven-day for forecast.