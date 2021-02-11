Sherman ISD Celebrates 100th day of school

SISD

Sherman ISD students are 100 days smarter and older as they celebrate the milestone of reaching the 100th day of school. SISD campuses marked the special day, noting that students are 100 days brighter with various fun activities that emphasized the number 100, including dressing up as 100-year-olds, working on math problems directly related to the number 100, and designing and wearing hats commemorating the 100th day. Teachers joined in on the fun and emphasized the importance of making it to the 100th day of school and continuing academic excellence by attending school in-person or virtually every day.