Total death count exceeds active case count

Grayson County's COVID-19 related death total increased by five on Wednesday to 294. Reports from the GC Health Department and Office of Emergency Management also reported 39 newly confirmed cases of the illness in the county and an active case count of 286.

Because of the way the state releases information about COVID-19 deaths, the Herald Democrat can not say when those five people died or offer any other biographical or statistical information about them.

Grayson County, however, has been keeping and releasing statistics about who has had the virus in the county and about where those people live.

As it has been since the beginning of the pandemic, the highest number of active cases remained in Sherman and Denison on Wednesday with Sherman reporting 88 cases and Denison 87. Whitesboro reported 31 cases and Pottsboro had 15. Howe reported 13 cases and Bells had 12. Van Alstyne had ten cases and Gunter had eight. Collinsville and Whitewright each had six cases. Gordonville had five cases and Tioga had three. Sadler had two cases on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, 10,381 people have been officially diagnosed with COVID-19, 5,503 of whom have been female and 4,878 male. There have been more than 84,586 tests conducted for the illness in the county.

On Wednesday, the ICU occupancy rate in the county was 98.63 percent and the percentage of those folks with COVID-19 was 23.61 percent. The total hospital occupancy in the county was 92.13 percent and the portion of those cases with COVID-19 was 9.01 percent. The regional hospital capacity with COVID-19 was 12.59 on Tuesday. That number has to stay below 15 percent for seven days for the state to lift restrictions set in place months ago when the number soared over 15 percent for more than seven days in a row.

A free testing site continues, available to anyone, with symptoms or not, on the back parking lot of Midway Mall, 4800 Texoma Parkway, in Sherman. This site is closed through Tuesday. and is available through a contract managed by the State of Texas. Starting Wednesday the site with be through DOCS. The site will be open Monday- Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.

