Daughter hits step mom over dog; other police reports

Assault - On Feb. 9, dispatch received a call about a fight in progress in the 1700 block of North Loy Lake Road. Upon officers arrival, it was determined there was a dispute over a dog between a stepmother and stepdaughter. During the altercation the stepmother claimed to have been hit by the stepdaughter. A report was completed for assault by contact of a family member.

Fraud - On Feb. 9, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding fraud. The complainant stated an unknown suspect fraudulently used his information. The incident occurred between Jan. 5 and Feb. 4. A fraudulent use or possession of identifying information under five items report was generated.

Theft - On Feb. 9, a reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The reporting party stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 3600 block of Steeplechase Drive in Sherman. The incident occurred between Oct 29 and Feb. 9. A theft of property $750<$2,500 report was generated.

Burglary - On Feb. 9, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Pecan Street in reference to a business owner observing two unknown males accessing one of his company vehicles. The males fled the scene prior to officer arrival and were not able to be located. Upon investigation, it was learned a window had been broken to access the interior of the vehicle and the ignition had been heavily tampered with. No items were reported as stolen. A report was generated for burglary of a vehicle.

Theft - On Feb. 9, a reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a Theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 2900 block of North Highway 75 in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred between Feb. 8-9. A theft of property $2,500<$30K report was generated.

Theft - On Feb. 9, a reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The reporting party stated an unknown suspect stole property located in the 200 block or West Forest Avenue in Sherman and the 200 block of West Lake Street in Sherman. The incident occurred between Feb. 5-8. A theft of property $100<$750 report was generated.

Possession - On Feb. 9, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1700 block of Texoma Pkwy. Based on probable cause, the officers conducted a search and located marijuana in the vehicle. The driver and passenger were released and the marijuana was seized. A report for possession of marijuana under two ounces was completed.

Driving while intoxicated - On Feb. 10, officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1900 block of E. US Highway 82 westbound. After running a check on the driver's license it was determined the driver was not eligible. A report for driving while license invalid was completed.

