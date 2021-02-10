SPD releases series of reports

staff reports

Assault - On February 7, officers were dispatched to the 400-BLK S Charles St in reference to a disturbance. Officers arrived and discovered two brothers got in a

physical altercation. A report was generated for assault by contact family member.A

Assault - On Feb. 7, Sherman Police Dispatch received a 911 call from a female stating she needed police help in reference to a domestic dispute between two males. Officers were dispatched to the scene and separated all involved parties. Information was gathered and found that the two males were father and son. They had gotten into a physical altercation. The female left with one of the males to avoid further issues. A report was generated for Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member.

Driving while intoxicated - On February 7, officers were dispatched to a major vehicle accident in the 4400 block of US Highway 82. Officer arrived and found the vehicle in the tree line. After officers conducted their investigation, the driver was determined to be Driving While Intoxicated. After officers conducted an investigation and learned the driver intentionally wrecked to attempt to injure the victim. The driver and passenger both sustained injuries during the accident. A report for ag Assault with deadly weapon was completed.

Ag assault - On Feb. 7, Sherman Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Dewey Street in reference to a report of a male pointing a gun at another male.

Officers arrived and located the suspect. The investigation revealed the suspect

pointed a firearm at another male after a brief altercation. The suspect was arrested

for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into Grayson County

Jail.

Ag assault - On February 3, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Texoma Pkwy for a disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and conducted their investigation.

Both parties involved were not forthcoming with information. Both parties claimed

assault. A report for assault causing bodily injury was completed.

Theft - On Feb. 8, officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of South Heritage Parkway. Officers spoke with the caller, who advised her car was stolen

from the 3900 block of North US Highway 75. A report for theft of property

>=$2,500<$30K was generated, and an investigation was conducted.

Criminal mischief - On Feb. 8, an officer was dispatched to 1400 block of West Houston Street in Sherman in regards to damaged property. The officer met with a reporting party who stated an unknown suspect caused damage to the property between Feb. 6-7. A report for criminal mischief $750<$2,500.

Found property - On Feb. 8, a citizen arrived in the Sherman Police Department lobby to turn in a push mower they removed from the roadway in the 1800 block of S Crockett Street. He advised he observed the mower fall from the rear of a trailer and the

driver did not stop to retrieve it. The lawn mower was seized for safekeeping and a

report was generated for "found property."

Theft of property - On Feb. 8, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of East Brockett in reference to a stolen vehicle. Officers spoke with the complainant, who advised her deceased dad's car was stolen out of the garage. An investigation was conducted, and a report was completed for theft of property $2,500<$30K.

Assault - On February 8, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Texoma Pkwy for a disturbance. Officers arrived and noticed a male with obvious minor injuries.

After officers investigation it was determined the victim was assaulted which

caused bodily injuries. A report for Assault Causing Bodily Injury was completed.

Criminal mischief - On Feb. 8, Sherman officers responded to the 1800 block of Timberline Ln in reference to a criminal mischief. The complainant advised someone damaged her vehicles parked in her driveway while she was at work. A report was generated for criminal mischief $750 < $2500.

Terroristic threat - On February 8, officers were dispatched to the 1800 Blk of Texoma Pkwy in reference to a disturbance. Officers arrived and conducted an investigation. The victim's life was threatened by her boyfriend and the suspect was arrested for terroristic threat of family/household.

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.