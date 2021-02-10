GC active COVID-19 cases pop back above 200

While the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Grayson County had been trending down for a while now, they didn't stay below 200 for long.

On Monday, the county had an active case count of 196 but it had risen to 264 with 132 new cases on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, 10,342 people have been confirmed to have suffered with the virus. Grayson County has reported 289 COVID-19 related deaths and 84,586 tests have been given in the county for the illness.

The total occupancy for hospitals in Grayson County on Tuesday was at 90.45 percent with 9.86 percent of those cases being COVID-19 related. The ICU occupancy was at 95.89 percent with COVID-19 cases taking up 27.14 percent of those beds. The regional hospital capacity rate with COVID-19 was 15.69 on Monday.

As has been the case since the pandemic began, the highest number of active cases in Sherman on Tuesday were in Sherman and Denison. Sherman had 80 cases and Denison had 74. Whitesboro had 25 cases and Howe and Pottsboro each had 14 cases and Van Alstyne had 13. Bells had 11 cases and Gordonville had eight. Gunter had seven cases and Collinsville and Whitewright had six cases each. Sadler and Tioga each had three cases.

A free testing site continues, available to anyone, with symptoms or not, on the back parking lot of Midway Mall, 4800 Texoma Parkway, in Sherman. This site is closed through Tuesday. and is available through a contract managed by the State of Texas. Starting Wednesday the site with be through DOCS. The site will be open Monday- Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.