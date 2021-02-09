Winter weather lead to 50 wrecks Tuesday

Slippery conditions led to many wrecks, including one fatality incident, in Texoma Tuesday as winter storms rolled into the region.

Sherman and Denison police reported more than 50 wrecks between the two citiesTuesday, with many of them along major roadways.

Denison said 23 wrecks occurred Tuesday with one in the 5800 block of North U.S. Highway 75.

The driver lost control of a vehicle while traveling southbound striking a road sign in the process. The driver was ejected from the vehicle in the rollover incident and pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger was not injured in the wreck.

Meanwhile, Sherman police are reporting 28 wrecks Tuesday. Incidents include 12 collisions that involved an injury and 16 wrecks where no one was injured.

Police attributed most of the wrecks to the weather and winter conditions and said many of the wrecks occurring on U.S. highways 75 and 82.