GC active COVID-19 cases dip below 200

Temperatures weren't the only thing falling this week in Grayson County as the number of people fighting COVID-19 took a dive.

Reports from the Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management on Monday covered the period from Saturday through Monday. The reports showed that there were 15 new cases on Saturday with an active case total of 275. Sunday's numbers were ten new cases and 285 active cases. By Monday, that active case number had dropped to 196 with 73 new cases reported on that day.

The occupancy level for ICU's in the county was 93.15 percent on Monday and the percentage of those cases with COVID-19 was 26.47 percent. The total hospital occupancy for hospitals in Grayson County was 87.89 percent on Monday and the percentage of those cases with COVID-19 was 9.69 percent on Sunday.

Nearly 4,000 people in the county have been fully vaccinated against the virus as the county records show 3,957 such vaccinations have occurred. Overall, 13,439 doses of vaccine have been given in the county and 9,482 people have received at least one dose.

Records show that 10,210 people have been confirmed to have had the virus since the pandemic began and 289 people have died. There have been 80,610 tests given in the county.

On Monday, as has been the case since the pandemic began, the highest number of local cases were in Sherman and Denison. Sherman had 58 cases and Denison had 53. Whitesboro had 17 cases and Van Alstyne had 14. Howe had 11 cases and Gordonville had eight. Both Collinsville and Gunter had seven cases and Bells and Pottsboro each had six cases. Whitewright had five cases and Tioga had three. Sadler had one case.

A free testing site continues, available to anyone, with symptoms or not, on the back parking lot of Midway Mall, 4800 Texoma Parkway, in Sherman. This site is closed through Tuesday. and is available through a contract managed by the State of Texas. Starting Wednesday the site with be through DOCS. The site will be open Monday- Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.

