Active cases fall below 300, but 4 more deaths reported

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County reported four more COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. Because of the way the state releases death certificates, the Herald Democrat does not know when those people died or any other biographical information about them. Those deaths bring the number of people lost to COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 289.

In addition to the additional deaths. the county reported that the number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped below 300. There were only 46 new cases reported on Friday bringing in the active case count to 260.

So far, 10,112 people have been confirmed to have suffered from the virus in the county. Of those, 5,348 were female and 4,754 were male. The report issued by the Grayson County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management showed that there have been 80,504 COVID-19 tests performed in the county.

On Friday, the total hospital occupancy in the county was down to 88.59 percent and the ICU occupancy was at 95.06 percent. The report showed that 16.88 percent of those ICU cases were COVID-19 related. It also showed that 9.9 percent of the hospital population was COVID-19 related.

The percentage of regional hospital capacity with COVID-19 was 16.04 percent on Thursday. In Grayson County on Friday, the highest number of active cases remained in Sherman and Denison with 108 cases in Sherman and 48 in Denison. There were 20 cases in Van Alstyne and 18 cases in Whitesboro. Howe and Pottsboro each had 11 cases and Whitewright had ten. Gordonville had eight cases and Collinsville had seven. Gunter had six cases and Bells and Tioga each had five. Sadler had two cases and Knollwood had one.

A free testing site continues, available to anyone, with symptoms or not, on the back parking lot of Midway Mall, 4800 Texoma Parkway, in Sherman. This site is closed through Tuesday. and is available through a contract managed by the State of Texas. Starting Wednesday the site with be through DOCS. The site will be open Monday- Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.