GC active COVID-19 cases drops

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday which made the total number of active cases confirmed in the county 302.

So far, since the pandemic began, 10,066 people in the county have had confirmed cases of the virus. Of those 285 have died and 9,479 recovered. Statistics provided by the Grayson County Health Department and Office of Emergency Management show that 80,417 tests have been administered for the virus in the county.

On Thursday, the local hospital occupancy rate was 88.17 percent and the percentage of those cases with COVD-19 was 10.22 percent as of Wednesday. The local ICU occupancy rate was 93.24 percent on Thursday and 15.94 percent of those cases were COVID-19 related.

The report released by the County Thursday night said so far, 3,141 county residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus. The report shows that 8,835 people have had at lease one dose of vaccine.

On Thursday, the largest number of active cases remained in Sherman with 151 cases and in Denison with 61 cases. Van Alstyne had 31 cases and Whitesboro had 19. Whitewright had 18, Pottsboro had 16, Howe had 14, and Collinsville had ten. Gordonville had seven cases. Tioga had six and Bells, Gunter, and Tom Bean each had three cases. Sadler had two cases and Knollwood had one.

As of Thursday, of the 10,066 people who have had the virus, 5,337 had been female and 4,729 have been male. Throughout most of the pandemic so far in Grayson County, the largest number of confirmed cases have occurred in people in their 30s, with 1,599 case on Thursday, 40s, with 1,541 cases, and 20s, with 1,571 cases. There have been 1,457 cases in people in their 50s and 1,276 in people in their 60s. People in their 70s have been confirmed to have the virus 768 times and 463 people eighty years old or older have been confirmed to have had the virus. The virus has been confirmed 1,391 times in people 19 years old or younger.

A free testing site continues, available to anyone, with symptoms or not, on the back parking lot of Midway Mall, 4800 Texoma Parkway, in Sherman. This site is closed through Tuesday. and is available through a contract managed by the State of Texas. Starting Wednesday the site with be through DOCS. The site will be open Monday- Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will remain as long as need exists. To pre-register or for more information, go to DOCHealthTesting.com.

