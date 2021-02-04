Waterloo assault leads to arrest of one

staff reports

An alleged Denison assault has led to one arrest.

In a news release issued Thursday afternoon, the Denison Police Department said that officers responded to an assault call at Waterloo Lake Park around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

"A female reported she had been hiking on the trails in the park when an African American male approached her," the release said. "The male suspect pushed the victim down and attempted to sexually assault her."

The release goes on to say that the victim was able to get away from the suspect and was able to contact law enforcement.

"Multiple officers responded and searched the area but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect," the release said.

Thursday, the suspect was identified as a 17-year old who was taken into custody. The suspect was charged with two counts of sexual assault and was booked into Grayson County Jail.

"The Denison Police Department is continuing to actively investigate this case along with others that [the suspect] is suspected of committing," the release said. "Anyone with information on this case or others is encouraged to contact Detective Watt with the Denison Police Department at (903) 465-2422 ext. 2323."