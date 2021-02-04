Drug charges, crimes against people fill local indictments this week

Grayson County grand jurors indicted 44 people this week on charges that ranged from sexual assault of a child to possession of controlled substance.

The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

The following people were on the list of recent indictments released by the Grayson County District Attorney's Office:

Yunio Eliober Perez Molina, 37, of Sherman — online solicitation of a minor sexual conduct, and prostitution of a person under 18 years old;

Phillip Clint Patrick, 53, of Whitewright — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Christian Ruiz, 18, of Van Alstyne — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Isiah Scott Haynes, 22, of McKinney — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Bradley DeWayne Wilkins, 38, of Whitewright — burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;

Darlain Lachel Scott, 32, of Coppell — burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;

Ryan Calvery, 30, of Corinth — burglary of a habitation and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;

Matthew Dwight Nelson, 52, of McKinney — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);

Darrin Jackson, 29, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone);

Christopher Dewayne Dehoyos, 21, of Whitesboro — two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, burglary of a habitation, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and three counts of obstruction or retaliation;

Victor Leroy Dehoyos, 17, of Whitesboro — two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity , burglary of a habitation, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and three counts of obstruction or retaliation;

Trevor Travis, 22, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (psilocin);

Jessie Ray Lemasters, 34, of McKinney — bail jumping or failure to appear;

Roxanne Mendez, 32, of Dallas — bail jumping or failure to appear;

Roy Becanegra, 36, of Denton — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Lucas Mitchell Howard, 29, of Whitesboro — two counts of theft of property and one of engaging in organized criminal activity;

Sean Matthew Bruce, 34, of Arlington — two counts of theft of property and one of engaging in organized criminal activity;

Shanna Deann Rich, 30, of Denison — two counts of theft of property and one of engaging in organized criminal activity;

Delia Natasha Kemp, 40, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Kade Brian Landers, 27, of Collinsville — two counts of sexual assault of a child;

Dante Silivan, 19, of Sherman — burglary of a building;

Charles Allan Key, 40, of Whitesboro — assault of a family member or household member with previous conviction, sexual assault and deadly conduct discharge of a firearm;

Maggi Essences Green, 33, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Justin Blake Franklin, 36, of Pottsboro — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Candice Lee Alexander, 31, of Wylie — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Rodney Van Phillips, 64, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Parker Ryan Schilli, 23, of Denison — evading arrest or detention with vehicle, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Allen Michael Dollar, 23, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Mark Dale Banister, 38, of Pottsboro — DWI 3rd or more;

Jessica Lauren Toombs, 23, of Sherman, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth) and one of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Jason Lee Gonzalez, 35, of Garland — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Michael Wayne Stogner, 36, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Frank Edward Martin, 55, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Samuel Robert Bernard Drear, 18, of Denison — two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Evan James Ellis, 24, of Sherman — assault family household member previous conviction;

Roxanne Mendez, 32, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Dewayne Edward Davis Jr., 33, address unknown — assault family member with previous conviction;

Kristin Danielle Powell, 36, of Ravenna — theft of property with two or more previous convictions;

Anthony Deandre Kenkins, 17, of Sherman — burglary of a building;

Cody Michael Palmore, 27, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth).

Edward Roy Fox, 64, of Denison — DWI 3rd or more;

Kevin Lamor Feagins, 42, of Denison — assault family or household member impede breathing or circulation;

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.