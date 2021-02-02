SPD releases a series of reports taken Jan. 29 - Feb. 1

staff reports

Driving while intoxicated - On Friday, a traffic stop was conducted in the 1600 block of N Grant Dr. The driver was suspected of being intoxicated. After an investigation was completed, the suspect was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Burglary of a vehicle - On Friday, a reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The reporting party stated an unknown suspect stole property out of an unlocked vehicle located in the 4800 block of Marshall Street in Sherman. The incident occurred between Jan 28-29. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Criminal mischief - On Friday, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding criminal mischief. The complainant stated an unknown suspect caused damage to his property located in the 200 block of West Brockett Street in Sherman. The incident occurred between Jan. 28-29. A criminal mischief $750<$2,500 report was generated.

Possession - On Jan. 30, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1000 block of East Odneal Street. During the stop, Officers located between one and four grams of methamphetamine and less than 2 ounces of marijuana. A report was generated.

Invasive video recording - On Saturday, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call in regards to a harassment issue occurring in the 1100 block of S Travis St. The caller stated the suspect solicited money from people in order to refrain from sending inappropriate pictures of the caller. A report was generated for invasive visual recording.

Possession - On Jan. 30, Sherman Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the area of Texoma Parkway and Fallon Drive. The vehicle had defective license plate lights. While speaking with the driver it was discovered a small amount of illegal

narcotics were on his persons. The contraband was seized and the driver was

released on scene. Case reports for possession of marijuana under two ounces and possession of a controlled substance penalty group one between four and 200 grams.

Theft - On Saturday, a Sherman PD Officer was dispatched to the 400 block of E US 82 WB in reference to a theft. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined the suspect had stolen merchandise. A report for theft property $100 < $750 was made.

Assault - On Sunday, Sherman Police Dispatch received a 911 call in regards to a male that had been physically assaulted in the 900 block of S Travis St. Officers were dispatched to the area of S Travis where the incident occurred to gather more information. It was learned another male assaulted the male victim and fled the scene. The victim only had minor injuries and was treated at the hospital. A report was generated for assault causes bodily injury family member.

Possession - On Sunday, Sherman Police Department responded to the 100 block of W Burton Street in reference to possible narcotics activity. Upon arrival officer spoke

with the homeowner who said she found items of contraband in an area she rents

out. Both adult males who rented the rooms were on site. A consent search of one

of the males revealed a small amount of marijuana and other controlled substances.

A report for possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under one ounce and possession of marijuana under two ounces were completed.

