Pottsboro Fire Department acquires new first-out pumper/tender

Texas A&M Forest Service

Pottsboro Fire Department acquired a new 2021 Freightliner pumper/tender thanks to a $200,000 cost share grant through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program.

A tender is a firefighting apparatus that transports water from a source to a fire scene. It has the capacity to carry 1,500 gallons of water and has a 10-inch dump valve that can rapidly fill a drop tank that is designed to hold 2,500 gallons of water, assisting with rural firefighting or response in remote locations.

“This truck is replacing a 1996 apparatus that only carried 1,000 gallons of water,” said Pottsboro Fire Chief Donnie Glenn. “The increased water quantity will give us more time on the fire ground and extra water on the fire.”

The department’s response area is largely rural without fire hydrants and they also serve the Lake Texoma area during times of automatic aid with Preston and Locust Fire Departments.

“The truck can also be used to fill brush trucks when fighting wildland fires and is equipped with extra scene lighting that is very beneficial when responding to fires at night,” said Glenn.

Pottsboro Fire Department has been serving their community since 1946 and has a 42-square-mile response area.

“Our department is grateful to Texas A&M Forest Service for the grant programs that help update firefighting equipment and apparatus across the state, improving capacity and safety for firefighters,” said Glenn.

Texas A&M Forest Service is committed to protecting lives and property through the Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program, a cost share program funded by Texas State Legislature and administered by Texas A&M Forest Service. This program provides funding to rural Volunteer Fire Departments for the acquisition of firefighting vehicles, fire and rescue equipment, protective clothing, dry-hydrants, computer systems and firefighter training. For more information on programs offered by Texas A&M Forest Service, please visit http://texasfd.com.