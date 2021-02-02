DISD opens filing for two board seats

The Denison Independent School District Board will see at least one new member following its spring elections. This year's cycle will see at least one seat change hands as an incumbent is not seeking reelection.

Voters will choose this May who should fill the Ward 3 and Ward 6 seats on the board of trustees. Ward 3 is currently held by Bob Rhoden, while Ken Altnether sits in the Ward 6 seat.

As of Monday, one candidate has filed to run. Shelle Cassell has filed to run for Ward 6, replacing Altnether. District officials said this week that Altnether has indicated that he will not be running.

While no candidates have filed for the Ward 6 race, officials said Rhoden has expressed his intent to run again.

In the event that a candidate does not file for the Ward 3 race, DISD Public Information Coordinator Brian Eaves said the district would try to identify candidates and encourage them to run.

According to Dr. (Henry) Scott, we've never had that happen," Eaves said, referring to the superintendent. "I suppose we would try to identify someone living in the ward of the vacant position, that would be a good fit, and see if they would possibly consider running."

Prospective candidates have until 5 p.m. on Feb. 12 to file their paperwork with the district. Information and packets can be picked up at the DISD Business Office at 1201 S. Rusk.