SOSU sets spring enrollment record

SOSU

Southeastern Oklahoma State University continues to set enrollment records in a big way.

With a Spring 2021 enrollment of 5,010 students, Southeastern has recorded its highest-ever total for a spring semester. That tops the previous record for a spring semester of 4,744 in 2020. It also represents an enrollment increase of 5.6% over last spring.

Student Credit Hours also increased 3.3% compared to last spring.

And all of this comes after the University enrolled 5,339 students in Fall 2020 – the most ever since the school opened in 1909.

Even more impressive is the fact that this dramatic growth has occurred during the midst of the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Sustaining our growth has truly been a collective effort among our faculty, staff, and students,’’ said Southeastern president Thomas Newsom. “Their willingness and ability to be flexible and to adapt to change during this unprecedented time has allowed us to continue to provide a quality higher education at a very affordable cost. And the quality academic instruction and affordability, combined with accessibility, has contributed to the continued growth of our online graduate programs. We are very optimistic about the future at Southeastern and will continue to look for innovative ways to serve our students.’’

Among the areas seeing significant enrollment growth were online graduate programs in Sports Administration, Curriculum & Instruction, MBA, Educational Leadership, and School Counseling.

The University has increased scholarship opportunities, while not raising tuition costs over the past three years. Approximately 85% of Southeastern students receive some type of financial aid; about half of graduates each year are first-generation college graduates.

While the majority of Southeastern students are from Oklahoman and north Texas, the University’s student body is represented by 49 states and 56 countries.

Southeastern offers more than 45 academic programs with both traditional face-to-face instruction and online/remote deliveries of instruction.