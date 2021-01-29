Red River bridge to get some renovations

staff reports

Starting on Feb. 17, travelers can expect to see some upgrades coming along the US 69 and US 75 Red River bridge. The Texas Department of Transportation released information this week related to the upgrade project to take place in mid February.

"Contractor JD Abrams, Austin, Texas, was granted 123 working days, weather permitting, to complete this job valued at more than $1.3 million," the release said. "The target completion date for this project is October 2021, officials said.

"The contractor will upgrade and replace guard rails on the north- and south-bound lanes of the US 69, US 75 bridges over the Red River, and on the approaches to the bridges. This work will require occasional lane closures and traffic shifts, but the contractor will strive to keep two travel lanes open while the project is underway, officials said."

The release also warned drivers to be aware of roadside information about construction zones.

"Motorists who travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach work zones," the release said. "They should also be prepared for traffic delays, and should avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems."

