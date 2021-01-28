Victim reports having pants stolen at gun point; other police reports

staff reports

Sherman police

Aggravated robbery - On Wednesday, Sherman Police were dispatched to the Sherman Police Department lobby in reference to a robbery that occurred at 2105 Texoma Pkwy the day prior. The victim said a male pointed a gun at him and stole his jeans. A report for aggravated robbery was generated.

Assault - On Monday, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call in regards to a disturbance occurring in the 600 block of Hillside Dr. Officers were dispatched to the scene and spoke with the involved parties. The male victim stated he was physically assaulted by his girlfriend at their residence. The victim did not have any visible injuries. The parties were separated for the night and a report was generated for Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member.

Possession - On Tuesday, Sherman PD was dispatched to the 300 block of S. Travis St in reference to harassment. Upon arrival and investigation, the suspect was found to be in possession of narcotics. The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance penalty group one under one gram and a report was made.

Theft - On Tuesday, a reporting party made contact with an officer in the lobby of the Sherman Police Department regarding a theft. The reporting party stated a known suspect stole property from a Home Depot located in the 600 block of North Creek Drive in Sherman. The incident occurred between 5:53-6 p.m. Jan. 17. A theft of property $100<$750 shoplifting report was generated.

Unauthorized use - On Tuesday, an SPD officer responded to a Silverado Auto Sales in the 900 block of North Travis Street for a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the owner advised he had let a customer test drive a vehicle. At this time, she had not returned it. A report was generated for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle. The

suspect was later found with the stolen vehicle and arrested. The suspect was booked in the Grayson County Jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Driving while intoxicated - On January 26, 2021, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Texoma Pkwy for a major vehicle accident. Officers arrived on scene and got the people involved in the accident cared for. The driver of one of the vehicles appeared to be intoxicated. Officers followed the ambulance to the hospital and conducted a driving while intoxicated investigation. It was determined the driver was intoxicated. A report for driving while intoxicated was completed.

Unauthorized use - On Tuesday, 01/26/2021, at approximately 2330 hours, a Sherman PD Officer was dispatched to the 800 block of E Jones St in reference to stolen vehicle. Upon arrival and investigation, it was determined a known male stole the victims

vehicle. A report for unauthorized use of motor vehicle was taken.

Possession - On Wednesday, a traffic stop was conducted in the 1900 block of N Grand Ave. Marijuana was detected, the driver of the vehicle admitted to possessing marijuana. A report was taken for possession of marijuana under two ounces.. The case will be filed.

