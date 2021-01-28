Sand Creek bridge nears completion

staff reports

The Texas Department of Transportation expects that area drivers will be able to begin taking advantage of the newly-constructed Sand Creek Bridge starting next month. Weather permitting, the department will begin shifted traffic on FM 1417 in Grayson County to the roadway starting Tuesday.

#The traffic switch will begin just south of Washington Street and extend slightly north of State Highway 56, officials said," a release from the department said. "The switch is necessary for the contractor, Zachry Construction Corporation, to remove a portion of the old roadway and the old bridge over Sand Creek."

The department also had advise for area drivers making their way through construction zones.

"Motorists who travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach work zones," the release said. "They should also be prepared for rough pavement and brief traffic delays, and avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems."