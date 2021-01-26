Election season starts for Sherman ISD board

Sherman votes will chose who should fill two seats on the Sherman Independent School District Board of Trustees when they hit the polls on May 1.

As of Monday afternoon, one candidate had filed for each of the two seats that will be at stake in May's election. SISD broad is made up of at-large positions, meaning the positions are not bound by districts within the city.

Calvin Holland and Adam Cernero have filed the paperwork to run for Place 1, which is currently held by Juston Dobbs. Monday night, Dobbs said he has not announced publicly if he will be running to keep his seat or not.

Meanwhile, Brad Morgan has filed to keep his Place 2 on the board. Like Dobbs, Morgan was elected to the board in 2018. So far, no one has filed to run against Morgan for his seat.

Prospective candidates have until 5 p.m. on February 12 to be file their paperwork and be included on the ballot. Write-in candidates have until Feb. 16 to complete and file their paperwork in order to run in the election.

Packets and filing paperwork are available at the district service center at 2701 Loy Lake Rd.

For more information on the election, please visit www.shermanisd.net.