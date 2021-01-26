Police find drugs during traffic stop; other police reports

staff reports

Manufacturing or delivery - On Jan. 21, Sherman officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1300 block E. Wells Ave. The investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle to be in possession of illegal drugs. An occupant of the vehicle was placed under arrest and transported to Grayson County Jail. Two reports were generated, one for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one between 4-200 grams and the other for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance penalty group three 4-28 grams in a drug free zone.

Criminal trespass - On Jan. 22, officers were called to the 2100 block of Texoma Pkwy in reference to a criminal trespass. Employees advised there was a female on scene that had been issued a criminal trespass in the past. While officers were enroute the

female left but the caller had video evidence. The suspect was identified and a

report for criminal trespass was created.

Possession - On Jan. 22, officers initiated a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the 400 block of West Lamar Street. Officers developed probable cause to search the

vehicle. Marijuana was located during the search. The two adult females occupants

were identified and released, and a report was completed for possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Criminal mischief - On Jan. 23, an officer was dispatched to a disturbance involving a female breaking out a person's vehicle window. According to the owner of the vehicle, his female friend intentionally broke out his vehicle window. A report for criminal mischief $100-750 was generated.

Possession - On Jan. 23, officers were dispatched to 2900 block of Michelle Dr, about a strong odor of marijuana coming from a room on the first floor. Upon investigation marijuana was found and the individuals were criminally trespassed

from the property. A report was generated for possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Assault - On Jan. 24, Sherman Police were dispatched to the 400 block of E Orange Street in reference to an assault. Witnesses advised the victim was

assaulted by his brother who fled on foot. The victim had a minor injury. An offense

report was generated for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Discharge of a firearm - On Jan. 24, Sherman Police Department dispatch received a call about shots fired in the 2800 block of East Lindley Drive and a vehicle fleeing the area. Officers were dispatched and located two 9mm spent shell casings just off the roadway along with keys. There were no signs of struggle located and evidence was collected. An offense report was generated and the case is under investigation.

Theft - On Jan. 24, an officer responded to the 500 block of West Talley Drive in reference to a stolen vehicle. The victim reported her vehicle was stolen from

the driveway between 4:40 a.m. and 5:40 a.m. on this date. A report was

completed for theft of property $2,500-30K.

Assault - On Jan. 24, Sherman Police Department responded to the 3300 block of Carriage Estates Cir. in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, officers spoke with an adult female and an adult male. The two live together and each had visible injuries. Investigation revealed that the female assaulted her live-in boyfriend.

She was arrested for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Assault - On Jan. 25, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call in regards to a disturbance occurring in the 600 block of Hillside Dr. Officers were dispatched to the scene and spoke with the involved parties. The male victim stated he was physically assaulted by his girlfriend at their residence. The victim did not have any visible injuries. The parties were separated for the night and a report was generated for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

For more crime news, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/crime.