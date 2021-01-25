Road closures on US 75 continue

staff reports

One of three cross street intersection closures slated for Sherman nears completion as two more are set to shutdown. Texas Department of Transportation officials on Jan. 14 that a series of closures on US Highway 75 in Sherman would begin this month.

Each closure is scheduled to last no more than one week, and the first closure, which is at Washington Street, was scheduled for Jan. 20-27.

"Additional closures will occur at Lamar and Houston Streets, and will be announced when the details are determined, officials said," the release said. "These closures are necessary for grading and pavement improvements in preparation of detouring main lane traffic on US 75."

The release went on to say that only one closure will occur at a time and efforts are being made to minimize traffic flow disruptions.

"As each intersection is closed, cross street traffic will be able to only turn right onto the frontage road and detour to the next intersection, officials said," the release said.

As always, TxDOT want drivers to be aware of construction and road crews working along planned project areas.

"Officials advised motorists to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this new phase of construction is underway," the release said. "This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances."

