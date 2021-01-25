COVID-19 cases in GC continue to fall; deaths increase

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

The good news is that the active number of COVID-19 cases in the county continues to fall according to information released on Friday. The bad news is three more people suffered COVID-19 related deaths.

Because of the way the state is releasing information about COVID-19 deaths, the Herald Democrat can't say when the people died, just that the county notified the public about the deaths on Friday evening. Nor can we report on how old the people were, where in the county they lived, what they did for a living, or how they contributed to the community. The number of people lost to the illness since the pandemic began now stands at 252.

Friday, Grayson County released a report that said there were 49 new COVID-19 cases in the county and 423 active cases. Since the pandemic began, 9,271 people have been confirmed to have had the illness and there have been 71,409 tests given for the illness in the county.

The active cases on Friday were as follows: Sherman, 183; Denison, 88; Van Alstyne 29; Pottsboro 22; Whitewright, 18; Whitesboro and Bells, 13 each ;Collinsville, 12; Gordonville, Gunter and Howe, eight cases each; Knollwood, Sadler and Tom Bean had six cases each; Tioga had two and Southmayd had one.

Free COVID-19 testing continues on the back parking lot of Midway Mall, 4800 Texoma Parkway in Sherman. To schedule a test, visit GoGetTested.com.