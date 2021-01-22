GC grand jury indicts 24 people this week

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

The Grayson County District Attorney's Office released a list of people of returned indictments by the grand jury against 24 people and those charges ranged from attempted murder to theft and drug offenses.

The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt.

The following people were indicted:

Christopher Wayne Barrera, 42, of Sherman — attempt to commit murder, stalking, and attempt to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Mitchell Drew Ott II, 37 of Sherman — pcs (heroin), pcs (methamphetamine) and evading arrest with a previous conviction and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Breland Deshawn McNealy, 28, of Denison — assault family violence impede breathe or circulation;

Michael Lee Clark, 28, of Pottsboro — pcs (meth);

Daniel Lee Gonzales Jr., 18, of Pottsboro — burglary of a habitation;

Joshua Earl Baughman, 36, of Denison — two counts of burglary of a building and one of pcs (meth) in a drug free zone;

Amber Nicole Livingston, 20, of Sherman — pcs (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Brian Alexander Bender, 38, of Denison — four counts of injury to a child, elderly, or disabled person with intentional bodily injury, one of assault of a family or household member impede breathe or circulation, three of abandon or endanger a child imminent danger of bodily injury;

Trevor Lamon Brown, 53, of Sherman — evading arrest and detention with a motor vehicle and attempt to commit tamper or fabricate physical evidence;

Darby Dean Ballou, 43, of Whitesboro — driving while intoxicated third or more offense;

Justin Deon Smith, 35, of Denison — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon;

Cody Douglas Anderson, 32, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family or household member with previous conviction, tamper with physical evidence with intent to impair, continuous violence against the family;

Brett Andrew Davis, 32, of Newkirk — burglary of a habitation intend other felonies and assault of family member impede breathe or circulation;

Penny Rene Bratcher, 54, of Sherman — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.