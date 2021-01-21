Man sentenced for trafficking anabolic steroids

Eastern District of Texas

A 53-year-old Longview, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei this week.

Tony Goss pleaded guilty on Sep. 30, 2020 to possession with the intent to distribute anabolic steroids and was sentenced to 19 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.

According to evidence presented in court, On August 22, 2019, state and federal law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at an office located at 107 Community Blvd, in Longview. Goss admitted that he possessed approximately 5,493 pills or tablets containing anabolic steroids, approximately 4,192 grams of anabolic steroid powder and, approximately 2,960 milliliters of liquid anabolic steroids at the location with the intent to distribute them for commercial profit. Goss further admitted that he distributed anabolic steroids through mass-marketing by means of an interactive computer service.

Goss also agreed to the forfeiture of seven firearms, a 2016 Ford F – 350 pickup, and $459,285.25 which he obtained by selling anabolic steroids online.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration Tyler Field Office, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service – Ft. Worth Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble.