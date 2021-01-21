Grayson County's new active COVID-19 case numbers continue to fall

By Jerrie Whiteley

Herald Democrat

Grayson County reported only 87 new active cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and the total active cases in the county was below 600 at 584.

In recent weeks, that active case number has reached into the 800s and new cases have risen by triple digits many times.

Overall, since the pandemic began, 9,167 people have been confirmed to have had the virus in Grayson County. More than 70,994 tests have been given and 240 people have died COVID-19 related deaths.

While the continual drop in the number of active cases was good news, the numbers from local ICU's weren't that encouraging. A report released by the Grayson County Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management showed that the local ICU occupancy rate on Wednesday remained at 100 percent. and 31.71 percent of those cases were COVID-19 related. The local hospital capacity with COVID-19 was 16.76 percent on Wednesday and the regional hospital capacity with COVID-19 was 23.32 percent.

So far, 4,864 of the local people who have been confirmed to have had the illness have been female and 4,303 have been male. On Wednesday, people in their 20s and 30s had been confirmed to have had more cases than any other age group locally with 1,451 and 1,432 cases respectively. There have been 1,408 cases reported in people in their 40s and 1,357 cases in people in their 50s. There have been 1,222 cases reported locally in people from birth to age 19. There have been 1.172 cases reported in people in their 60s and 698 cases in people in their 70s. There have been 427 cases in people in their 80s and older.

On Wednesday, Sherman had the highest number of active cases with 261 and the second highest was Denison with 110. Pottsboro had 37 cases and Van Alstyne had 31. Bells had 21 and Whitewright had 19. Howe had 16, Collinsville 15, and Gordonville had ten. Knollwood had nine cases and Tom Bean had eight, Sadler had seven and Tioga had six. Southmayd had one case.

Free COVID-19 testing continues on the back parking lot of Midway Mall, 4800 Texoma Parkway, in Sherman. For more information or to schedule at test, go to GoGetTested.com.

A different report from the Grayson County Health Department previously published in the Herald Democrat said COVID-19 vaccines are being given to those at highest risk first. These include frontline health and care workers, older adults, and those people at high risk of death because of underlying conditions like heart disease and diabetes.

"If you are in Groups 1A and Groups 1B (as defined by DSHS on their website) please register to be on the Grayson County Health Department WAITING LIST at www.co.grayson.tx.us/page/covid.vaccine It is recommended that you obtain the vaccine from your primary care physician, if available there, or through your retail pharmacy. Don’t wait for a dose to become available through the Grayson County Health Department if the vaccine becomes available to you at another distribution point," the report stated.

For more local coronavirus information, visit http://www.HeraldDemocrat.com/coronavirus.